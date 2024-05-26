Flood in Northern Armenia: One casualty reported, 190 people evacuated

Flood in Northern Armenia

The first reports of the Debed River overflowing and creating an extreme situation for residents of neighboring settlements were received by the National Crisis Management Center of the Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs overnight on May 26, by 00:40.

As a result, a 31 km section of the M6 highway between Vanadzor and Alaverdi was flooded, with a portion approximately 50 meters in length collapsing. This highway connects Armenia to Georgia. Several houses in the Ayrum area were flooded. A vehicle fell into the river on the road stretch from the village of Shnogh towards Teghut. According to preliminary reports, one person has died.

There is information that an elderly resident of the Lori region fell into the river; he has not been found yet, and search and rescue operations are ongoing. A truck is stranded on the Ayrum-Alaverdi highway, with two people inside the cabin.

Emergency and rescue operations are underway in both flood-affected regions of Armenia, Lori and Tavush.

It is reported that the overflowing Debed River has also flooded neighboring Georgian settlements in the Kvemo-Kartli region.

Situation in Lori and Tavush

Bridges over the Debed River have been destroyed, including the one leading to the Karkop settlement and the bridge connecting the Sanahin station to the city of Alaverdi. The bridge on the road to the Ahktala settlement is flooded. People in these settlements are experiencing communication issues. Telephone lines are down, and there is no internet connection.

Rescuers are evacuating residents using rubber boats

Many people simply cannot leave their homes. At the Sanaain station, some houses closer to the river are flooded up to the second floor.

People are being evacuated from the flooded houses

In one of the flooded areas, only the roofs of private houses are visible above the water. Part of the main street of Tumanyan in the city of Alaverdi is submerged, and barriers around the houses are not visible.

In Alaverdi, the water has also flooded the local art gallery, a jewelry store, the local branch of the “EconomBank,” and washed away everything in the “Kata” supermarket.

The water level in the Debed River

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as of 3:30 PM, 190 people have been evacuated from various settlements in the Lori and Tavush regions, and rescuers have pulled 73 residents out of the river.

Armenia’s prime minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the site earlier in the morning.

The prime minister surveyed the situation and spoke with the residents

The river flooding also affected neighboring Georgian villages. Armenian media report that the overflowing Debed River flooded settlements in the Kvemo-Kartli region.

As a result of the flooding, more than 15 villages were cut off from the outside world. The head of the region told journalists that as a precautionary measure, residents of some settlements were evacuated overnight. Among the affected areas are Marneuli, Tetritskaro, Bolnisi, and Dmanisi. Bridges have been destroyed, and rescue services are on-site.