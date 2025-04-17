Opinion: 'Flights from Russia to Abkhazia boost legitimacy of Abkhazia’s separatist government'

Flights from Russia to Abkhazia

Valeri Chechelashvili, Head of Geopolitical Studies at the Centre for Strategic Analysis, commented on the resumption of air travel between Russia and Abkhazia on the “Palitra News” programme, noting that this is an issue where Georgia has direct leverage over the Russian Federation.

After a 32-year hiatus, the Sukhumi airport is set to resume operations — ticket sales from Russia to Abkhazia have already begun, with the first Moscow–Sukhumi flight scheduled for 3 May.

Valeri Chechelashvili’s comment:

“This is unacceptable. We must not allow this in any way, because it increases the legitimacy of the separatist government of Abkhazia. This is an issue where Georgia has direct leverage over the Russian Federation.

I’m not referring to working through international organisations — the International Civil Aviation Organization or the International Air Transport Association. This must be done independently. Because without us, the Sukhumi airport cannot operate. Everyone recognises our territorial integrity, apart from Venezuela, Nicaragua and a few others.

In this case, Russian companies have a certain commercial interest. They operate dozens of flights to Tbilisi, Batumi and Kutaisi. Therefore, our leadership must clearly state: ‘Gentlemen, you have a choice: either you fly to Tbilisi, Kutaisi and Batumi and not to Sukhumi, or — if you start flying to Sukhumi — your companies [will be banned from flying here]’. I must remind the government of this.

Once this firm stance is taken, Russian commercial companies will put such pressure on the administration that flights to Sukhumi simply won’t happen.”

Flights from Russia to Abkhazia