fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Abkhazia
Abkhazia

Abkhazia toughens fight against cryptomining

messenger vk-black email copy print

fight against cryptomining in Abkhazia

In Abkhazia, the Parliament has adopted amendments to the Criminal Code, according to which equipment for cryptocurrency mining will be seized and confiscated through the court.

Illegal mining is one of the main reasons for the serious energy crisis that the republic has been experiencing since 2020. However, so far it has been fought sparingly and without much success.

According to the rules still in force, mining equipment is temporarily seized and sent to the Interior Ministry for storage in a special warehouse, and the owner is fined 200,000 rubles [about $2200] for each kilowatt of power.

During the operation of this scheme, some of the equipment was later officially returned to the owners under their guarantees that they would move their mining farms out of the republic.

But the authorities themselves have already recognized that such methods of fighting have proved ineffective, as the energy consumed by the republic has increased from 2 to 3 billion kilowatt hours since 2020.

Now President Aslan Bzhania is insisting on toughening the legislation. At a closed-door meeting with members of parliament on December 11, Bzhania said that the new law on seizure of equipment with subsequent confiscation should be adopted immediately, extending it to transformers used exclusively for mining.

fight against cryptomining in Abkhazia

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed by the author are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening or otherwise unacceptable

Most read

1

"By providing a corridor, Armenia can request a road to the Black Sea." Opinion

2

Media monitoring in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, 4-8 December, 2023

3

"A deal between Washington and Baku". On the joint statement of Armenia and Azerbaijan

4

For the first time: a joint statement by Armenia and Azerbaijan "to achieve long-awaited peace in the region"

5

"You can't invade Armenia's territory". Response of the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia to Aliyev

6

Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement: Opinion from Yerevan

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews