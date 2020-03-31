Fifth death from coronavirus in Azerbaijan, 24 new infections

The number of infections has reached 297

Azerbaijan has recorded its fifth death from the coronavirus, in addition to 24 new cases.

Tge total number of infections at the moment is 297, while the number of recovered in the country is 26.

A stricter state of emergency regime has been introduced in the country, people are told not to leave the house except out of necessity.

“The dynamics of infection is growing, and the reason for this is the irresponsibility of some citizens,” President Ilham Aliev