'Even without Georgian Dream, I don’t see how relations with EU can be restored' – Opinion

Sergi Kapanadze on Georgia-EU relations

“The damage to Georgia’s relationship with the EU is so severe that even if Georgian Dream ceases to exist, I don’t know how trust, lost resources, and the current situation can be repaired,” said Sergi Kapanadze, head of the Georgian Reform Association, during a discussion titled “Georgia and the European Union: Where Now?”

Kapanadze warned that restrictions on donor organisations might soon be introduced, which would cut off a crucial source of independent funding for institutions essential to a democratic society.

He also believes that Georgia risks losing its visa-free regime with the EU.

Sergi Kapanadze:

“Georgian Dream now wants to adopt a so-called ‘literal translation’ of the U.S. FARA law, which would make it impossible for the NGO sector to exist in the country. NGOs simply won’t be able to function unless their activities align with government policies,” said Sergi Kapanadze, head of the Georgian Reform Association.

He warned that Georgia is “very close to losing its visa-free regime with the EU,” noting that its suspension does not require consensus among EU member states. If Georgia crosses more “red lines,” Kapanadze believes that revoking visa-free travel may be the only punitive measure available to Brussels.

“We must also remember that Georgia has not met the necessary conditions to maintain visa-free travel and has so far relied on political goodwill,” he added.

Losing visa-free access, Kapanadze argued, would also undermine scientific and educational ties with the EU, as these opportunities are directly linked to Georgia’s political relations with Europe.

