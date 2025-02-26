Transparency International: Amendments to Georgia’s broadcasting law aim to eliminate critical content

Transparency International Georgia (TI) has stated that the amendments to the Broadcasting Law, initiated by the ruling “Georgian Dream” party, blatantly violate international standards on freedom of expression and will further worsen conditions for critical media in Georgia.

The amendments prohibit broadcasters from receiving direct or indirect funding from a “foreign force,” whether in the form of money or other material assets of financial value. Broadcasters will also be barred from receiving direct or indirect funding in exchange for airing social advertisements. Additionally, “foreign forces” will be prohibited from purchasing broadcaster services, providing direct or indirect funding for programs, or co-financing content production.

Transparency International Georgia (TI) believes that the primary goal of the proposed amendments is to “weaken or completely eliminate independent broadcasting media by restricting its financial revenue sources.”

“At a time when the international community is discussing, on the one hand, suspending international programs for the Georgian Dream government and, on the other hand, increasing support for civil society, especially the Georgian media, the introduction of such regulations will prevent independent media from receiving financial or other types of assistance. This is primarily perceived as the ruling party’s response to international support for Georgian media.”

TI believes that the Georgian government intends to further suppress critical voices and create favorable conditions for the spread of Russian and anti-Western propaganda and disinformation.

“By weakening or entirely removing independent television channels from the media landscape and imposing restrictions on Western media programs, television channels that primarily spread disinformation and anti-Western rhetoric will gain a dominant position.

Until now, the segment of society critical of the government could counterbalance the anti-Western and pro-Russian narratives disseminated by state-controlled channels with the strongly anti-Russian content of critical media. From now on, access to alternative and critical commentary will be significantly restricted,” the statement reads.