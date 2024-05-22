fbpx
"Several European Union countries demand sanctions against Georgia" - Financial Times

According to the Financial Times, in response to the adoption of the “foreign agents” bill, some European countries “are considering various measures of pressure on the Georgian government, including imposing sanctions and cancelling visa liberalization.”

The outlet reports that Estonia, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, and Sweden will propose considering restrictive measures against Georgia at the meeting of EU foreign ministers next week. Possible options include suspending visa-free travel to the EU for Georgian citizens, targeted sanctions, and freezing EU funds.

The article notes that the Georgian government ignored weeks of protests by its citizens and still adopted this controversial law, similar to the Russian one. Representatives of the European Union state that the “foreign agent” law could become a significant obstacle in Georgia’s EU accession process and express concern that Georgia is moving faster towards the Russian orbit.

The European Union is likely to act more slowly than Washington, as some countries fear that suspending visa-free travel could have unpleasant consequences, as tens of thousands of Georgians have taken to the streets in recent weeks with EU flags in protest against the law,” the Financial Times writes.

Yesterday, May 21, the Venice Commission published its conclusion, recommending that the Georgian authorities revoke this law in its current form and emphasizing that its implementation would entail the risk of stigmatization, censorship, and ultimately the liquidation of organizations and media outlets that receive even a small portion of their funding from abroad.

The ruling party, “Georgian Dream,” accused the Venice Commission of distorting facts and encouraging radicals.

