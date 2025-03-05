'EU ready to impose sanctions to hold Georgian Dream accountable,' says EU press service

EU sanctions against Georgian Dream

The EU has taken note of the Baltic states’ decision to impose sanctions against Georgian Dream and is prepared to take further action, including sanctions, to hold those responsible for violence against protesters accountable. This was stated in a press release from the EU press service, as reported by Interpress News.

According to the statement, Georgian Dream’s actions are aimed at violating fundamental human rights and freedoms and suppressing civil society.

On March 3, Lithuania imposed sanctions on 74 Georgian citizens, Latvia on 16, and Estonia on 55, including high-ranking officials. These sanctions involve travel restrictions, barring those affected from entering the Baltic states. Earlier, the European Parliament passed another critical resolution on Georgia, refusing to recognize the legitimacy of the Georgian Dream government, calling for sanctions against the party-affiliated elite, and demanding the release of those arrested during protests. In its latest resolution, MEPs also expanded the list of individuals for whom they urge EU sanctions and emphasized that “resolving the ongoing political and constitutional crisis in Georgia can only be achieved through new parliamentary elections.”

What does EU press service statement say?

“We take note of the Baltic states’ decision on sanctions. The repressive policies of Georgian Dream are aimed at restricting fundamental human rights and freedoms and suppressing civil society.

In response, the European Union has already taken the following measures:

— Reduced political contacts with the Georgian authorities, except for those aimed at resolving the ongoing crisis;

— Suspended direct financial assistance to the Georgian government amounting to over €120 million;

— Halted €30 million in support through the European Peace Facility for 2024;

— Does not plan any support measures for 2025.

At the same time, the EU is strengthening its support for civil society and independent media and continues to closely monitor the impact of recent legislative initiatives on both.

Recently, the EU suspended the visa-free regime for Georgian diplomats, officials, and their family members holding diplomatic and service passports. The EU is ready to take further measures, including sanctions, to hold those responsible for violence against protesters accountable.”