EU mediator again in Tbilisi with proposals on how to solve Georgian political crisis

EU mediator returns to Georgia

Special Representative of the President of the European Council Christian Danielson returned to Tbilisi yesterday on March 29 and has already met with the prime minister, president and opposition leaders of Georgia.

He said that on March 30 he would submit his proposals on how to resolve the acute political crisis in the country.

“Democracy means taking into account the interests of all sides, it means making concessions from all sides. My goal is to find ways to implement this approach. In my opinion, ultimately the main thing is to come to an agreement on methods of solving problems such as electoral reform and justice. Of course, other issues will be discussed,” said Danielson.

He called on the parties to take responsibility for ensuring that the agreement between the parties is signed:

“If an agreement is reached, there will be no winners or losers, there will be only winners. And the people of Georgia will be the main winner.”



Christian Danielson’s first visit to Tbilisi as a mediator in negotiations between the opposition and the authorities in Georgia lasted from March 12-19, and at the time he extended his visit three days longer than planned. But no agreement was reached.