Elections in Georgia, exit polls: ruling party in the lead

Georgian TV channels broadcast exit polls of the local self-government elections on October 2.

According to the results of all three exit polls, the ruling Georgian Dream leads the proportional elections, followed by Mikheil Saakashvili’s United National Movement.

At the end of the voting, three TV channels – the opposition Mtavari, the opposition Formula, and the pro-government Imedi published the results of their own exit polls. According to all three results, taking into account the percentage of error, most likely, the mayor of Tbilisi will be elected in the second round.

The results for the parties are as follows:

Edison research

According to the exit poll, carried out by Edison Research at the request of Formula TV, the results of the votes were proportionally distributed throughout Georgia at 18:00 as follows:

● Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia – 46%;

● United National Movement- 33%.

● For Georgia – Giorgi Gakharia – 6%.

● European Georgia – 2%

● Girchi – More Freedom – 2%

● Lelo – 2%

● Third Force – 1%

IPSOS

According to exit polls conducted by Ipsos for the Mtavari TV channel in Tbilisi, 38.6% of voters voted for the Georgian Dream. In second place is the National Movement – 33%.

As for the rest of the parties, the votes are distributed as follows:

Party of Giorgi Gakharia For Georgia – 7.6%,

Girchi – more freedom – 4.8%,

Lelo – 4%,

For the people – 2%,

Girchi – 1.6%,

Citizens – 1.1%,

European Georgia – 1%,

Labor Party – 1.0%,

Alliance of Patriots – 0.9%,

Third Force – 0.8%



“Gorby”



According to the results of exit polls conducted by Gorby on the order of Imedi TV, Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia gained 47.6%, followed by National Movement – 27.1%.

As of 18:00, the results of the rest of the parties in the elections to self-government are as follows: