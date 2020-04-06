Eighth death, 11 new infections in Armenia

Armenia has recorded its eighth death from coronavirus.

The 68-year-old man had accompanying chronic diseases. In addition to pneumonia caused by coronavirus, he had diabetes, hypertension, and circulatory disorders.

The updated statistics on the number of infected at the moment is as follows: of 833 total infections, 763 patients are being treated, 62 have already been cured.

Of the 263 tests conducted on April 5, only 11 were positive. Over the past week, this is the first small indicator.

According to Nikol Pashinyan, on the morning of April 7, it will be possible to fully evaluate how much success there has been in reducing the rate of the spread of the infection.

“If it turns out that we have actually reduced the number of new infections, then the restrictive measures that caused our fellow citizens a lot of inconvenience gave a positive result. This, in turn, increases the chances that from next Monday we will gradually begin to weaken the state of emergency measures.”

In Armenia, 25 patients with pneumonia caused by coronavirus are currently receiving treatment. Three patients are connected to an artificial respiration apparatus, and the condition of one is assessed as extremely serious.

From March 16 to April 14, a state of emergency was declared in Armenia in order to avoid an even greater spread of coronavirus.

Everything has closed except grocery stores and pharmacies. Since March 25, a strict restriction on the movement of people has been introduced. You can leave the house only in case of emergency – with a passport and a “travel profile”, in which everyone needs to enter their personal data, the purpose of leaving the house and the estimated time of return. The police are monitoring violations. All public transport has been stopped, including the metro.