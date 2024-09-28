Edison Research's pre-election survey in Georgia: "Dream" at 32% and "National Movement" at 20%
The research company Edison Research has published the results of its latest public opinion poll in Georgia. When asked, “Which party would you vote for if parliamentary elections were held today?” 32% of respondents named the ruling party, “Georgian Dream,” while 20% chose its main competitor, the opposition “National Movement.”
The poll was conducted on behalf of the Georgian TV channel “Formula” from September 10 to 22 across the country.
A total of 1,200 eligible voters aged 18 and older were surveyed using direct research methods.
The margin of error for the poll is +/- 2.8% across Georgia, with a 95% confidence interval.
Regarding other parties and political alliances, the votes were distributed as follows:
- 11.9% for the coalition “For Change” and the party “For Georgia” of former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia;
- 9.9% would support the coalition “Strong Georgia”;
- 5% for the Labour Party;
- 4% for the party “Girchi”;
- 3.6% are ready to vote for the radical conservatives from the “Alliance of Patriots” and “Alt-Info.”
When asked, “Do you support Bidzina Ivanishvili’s statement that the previous Georgian government initiated the 2008 war and that the country should apologize to the Ossetians for this?” 85% of respondents said they do not support it.
As a reminder, parliamentary elections in Georgia will take place in just one month, on October 26, 2024.