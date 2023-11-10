fbpx
Georgia's main problems: unemployment, price growth, poverty. Edison Research

Edison Research on Georgia’s problems


According to a new survey by Edison Research, 47% of the Georgian population believes that unemployment is among the most important problems of the country at the moment, 45% named rising prices, and 43% poverty.

The public opinion poll was conducted by the authoritative international research company Edison Research by order of the Georgian TV channel “Formula”.

1000 people aged 18 and older, randomly selected throughout the country, having voting rights and residing in Georgia, were interviewed by the method of personal survey.

The margin of error is +/- 3% for a 95%. Fieldwork was conducted from October 20 to November 6, 2023.

Most Important Problem


When asked which problems respondents consider the most important for Georgia at the moment, the answers were divided as follows:

  • Unemployment – 47%
  • Price increase – 45%
  • Poverty – 43%
  • Occupied territories – 25%
  • Emigration – 19%
  • Education – 18%
  • Illegal drug use/distribution – 15%
  • Health care – 13%
  • Migration of Russians to Georgia – 13%
  • War in Ukraine – 8%
  • European integration – 8%
  • Corruption – 8%
  • Crime – 7%
  • Environmental problems – 3%

86% support accession to the European Union


According to the poll, 86% of the population supports Georgia’s accession to the European Union, while 14% are against it. To the question “What is the main reason why you would support joining the European Union?” the answers were divided as follows:

Improving the security of the country – 47%
Obtaining economic benefits – 30%
Development of democracy – 14%
Strengthening the European identity of Georgia – 9%

80% of the population intends to participate in parliamentary elections


According to the survey, 80% of the population intends to participate in the parliamentary elections of 2024:

I will definitely participate – 80%
I will probably participate -13%
Probably, I will not participate – 3%
Definitely will not participate – 4%


60% of the population believe that the country is developing in the wrong direction, and 40% believe that it is developing in the right direction.

According to the poll, the majority of the population, 68%, prefer that the parliamentary majority be formed by a new party rather than the current Georgian Dream.

56% of respondents believe that ex-president Mikhail Saakashvili should be pardoned, and 44% believe that he should not be pardoned.

