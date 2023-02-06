fbpx
Georgia - EU

The European Commission assesses Georgia's fitness for the EU as "moderately prepared"

EC report on Georgia

The European Commission has published a report on Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova’s compliance with EU legislation and assesses Georgia’s compliance with EU foreign policy as “moderately prepared”.

Based on responses to an EU questionnaire sent to Georgia in the spring of 2022, the document refers to Georgia’s application for EU membership and to what extent the country is fulfilling its obligations.

According to the report, Georgia has attained a certain level of preparation for the implementation of legislation in justice, freedom and security. There are also noteworthy strategies regarding terrorism and migration.

Public procurement, statistics, financial control, consumer protection and health are assessed as having a “certain level of training”, but problems therein are highlighted.

According to the report:

● Competition policy in Georgia is at the initial stage of preparation and the legal framework needs to be improved.

● The independence of the National Bank is established by law and is confirmed in practice, although some provisions regarding independence need to be clarified.

● In the field of foreign affairs, security and defense, Georgia is “moderately prepared” and more efforts are needed to move closer to the European Union.

“The European Commission will continue to provide guidance and support to Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia to help the three countries further align themselves with EU standards and regulations that cover all EU legislation,” the conclusion reads.

Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova jointly applied for EU membership on March 3, 2022.

On June 17 the European Commission prepared a report on granting Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova candidate status for EU membership. It was decided to grant this status to Ukraine and Moldova, while Georgia was first obliged to fulfill a twelve-point plan issued by the EU.

On July 13, it became known that the European Commission had postponed assessment of Georgia’s fulfillment of the twelve points until 2023.

