Abkhazia: Anzor Tarba dies in custody, and the accused gets a new appointment

In Abkhazia, Badri Dzhikirba, accused in the high-profile case known as the “police murder of Anzor Tarba,” has been appointed as the head of the Gal district police.

Anzor Tarba was apprehended in June 2019 as a suspect in a kidnapping. Subsequently, he died within the ministry of internal affairs building. Social media reports suggested that Tarba died due to torture, with photographs of his body revealing numerous bruises and abrasions. Badri Jikirba was the head of the criminal investigation department at that time.

Initially, police officers involved in the interrogation asserted that Anzor Tarba jumped from the internal stairs of the second floor of the ministry of internal affairs building, resulting in his fatal fall. After a four-year investigation, it was determined that Tarba died from multiple inflicted injuries.

However, on November 30, 2023, the cassation board of the Supreme Court acquitted all four policemen implicated in the case, including Badri Jikirba.

Badri Jikirba

Now, the rehabilitated Jikirba has secured a new position.

Not only him but also Aslan Chedia, another former defendant in the case of Anzor Tarba’s murder, has been appointed as his deputy in the Gali district police.

Ironically, the former police chief of the Gali district was dismissed for a comparable case involving the death of a detainee.

These positions have remained unfilled since December 2023 when the entire leadership of the district police was terminated following the death of Vitaly Karbaya. Karbaya, a resident of the village of Tsarcha in the Tkuarchal district, died in police custody during an interrogation.

