Since the beginning of the year, in Georgia, 270 individuals have been arrested on charges related to drug-related crimes

Since the beginning of 2024, 270 individuals have been arrested on charges related to drug crimes, with 27 of them accused of drug trafficking, the Ministry of internal affairs of Georgia reports.

Among those, along with citizens of Georgia, are also citizens of Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Jordan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Belarus, Iraq, and the Netherlands.

“Based on the decision of the judge, police conducted several controlled purchases of drugs and covertly recorded this process on audio and video.

As a result of operational measures and investigative actions carried out throughout the country, a large quantity of narcotics and psychotropic substances, such as heroin, cocaine, methadone, MDMA, LSD, mephedrone, ecstasy, hashish, were seized as material evidence in the specified locations where the accused were, as well as during the personal search of the detainees and their vehicles,” the statement from the Ministry of internal affairs said.

Raids and seizures of funds from bank accounts obtained through illegal drug trafficking are constantly conducted as part of a comprehensive investigation, ministry reports.

Search operations are also carried out in the virtual world – the darknet and “specialized” Telegram channels.

“Time is required to search for substantial evidence, technologically process a large volume of data, appoint and conduct examinations, so that the guilty parties can be brought to criminal justice,” the Ministry of internal affairs states.