"Do what you like" - On the path from political scientist to designer. Video
Interior designer from Georgia
Elene Shonia is from Tbilisi. She studied political science, but quickly realized that she was truly fascinated by something else: interior design. Now she is devoting herself to that.
She understood this far from immediately; for many years Elene shifting between different professions, trying to find out what she really likes to do.
In this video she talks about how to find your passion and pursue it.