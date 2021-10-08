“Dialogue inside my mind” with a brother killed in the war. Video from Armenia

Sister tells about her brother who was killed in the war. Video from Armenia

Sargis Saribekyan volunteered to go to the front immediately after the second Karabakh war started. His sister Arpine continues to talk to him, calling these conversations a “dialogue in her mind”. In this video, she talks about her borther’s last days and unfulfilled dreams.

During the 44 days of war, 3 788 military and civilians were killed on the Armenian side.