Delimitation of Armenian-Azerbaijani border to continue 'from junction with Georgia'

Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation resumes

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to continue the border delimitation process, starting from the northern section where the borders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia intersect, according to Armenia’s Foreign Ministry.

It remains unclear which maps will be used for this phase. During the delimitation of the Tavush-Gazakh section last spring, Soviet General Staff maps from 1976 were used as a basis. However, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan emphasized that this applied only to that specific section of the border.

Commenting on the announcement, political analyst Samvel Meliksetyan explained that the current delimitation process concerns the border in the Tavush region. Given the length of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in this area, the process could take years.

“Meanwhile, the delimitation of territories occupied by Azerbaijan in 2021–2022 — in Vardenis, Jermuk, and other southern areas — remains unresolved for the future. This allows Azerbaijan to retain leverage for future negotiations and apply additional pressure on Armenia,” the political analyst noted.

Key points from Grigoryan-Mustafayev meeting

On the evening of January 16, the 11th meeting of the border delimitation commissions between Armenia and Azerbaijan took place at the border. Vice Prime Ministers Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev, leading the respective delegations, discussed the sequence of border sections for delimitation.

“[…] and agreed on starting the complex of works on the delimitation of the state border from the northern section: from the point of intersection bordering the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Georgia, and then in the southern direction, from North to South: to the border of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

In 2024, Armenia and Azerbaijan delimited a 12.6-kilometre section of the Tavush-Gazakh border. A total of 43 border markers were installed in this area, and the armed forces handed over security responsibilities to border services. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan described this as a “pilot” border delimitation process. A few months later, the two countries ratified the regulations governing the work of the border delimitation commissions.

Political analyst Samvel Meliksetyan

According to political analyst Samvel Meliksetyan, the north-south direction mentioned in the delimitation commissions’ statement covers about 700 kilometres—making up a significant portion of the approximately 1,000-kilometre Armenian-Azerbaijani border. He noted that the process will continue in Tavush Province, where Armenia has experienced certain territorial losses since the 1990s:

“If this process truly moves forward, Armenia could regain parts of villages such as Barekamavan, Koti, Paravakar, and Vazashen. This concerns a fairly large area.”

However, Meliksetyan is concerned that the delimitation process in Tavush could take years, citing potential infrastructure challenges. These could raise issues related to territorial adjustments, though he believes they are solvable:

“For example, areas where Armenian villages face transport, communication, or other issues, such as backyard plots, should remain with Armenian villages. Similarly, areas with such challenges for Azerbaijani villages should stay with them.”

Meliksetyan identified Papakar Heights, the tri-junction of the Armenian, Georgian, and Azerbaijani borders, as the starting point for the process. He emphasized the importance of Tbilisi’s involvement, suggesting that a tripartite agreement between Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan should be signed following the demarcation.

The analyst also claimed that Azerbaijan occupies Georgian territories in this border region:

“Azerbaijan has violated Georgian territory in this area, building positions there. So this process is good news for Georgia as well as for the delimitation of the Armenian-Georgian border.”