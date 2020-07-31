Death of a Georgian programmer – what happened to 23-year-old Tamar Bachaleishvili?

After the strange death in July of 23-year-old Georgian programmer Tamar Bachaleishvili, a series of mysterious events took place. Her Facebook account was destroyed – and no one knows who could have done it. A huge amount of money was found on her account.

Relatives claim that she could have been killed because of her mysterious “second” job. There are more and more mysteries in the case.

Bachaleishvili disappeared on July 18, and her body was found by shepherds on July 22 in her own car near a forest in the Tetritskaro region, about an hour’s drive from Tbilisi.

Her mother, Teona Tamazashvili, says new questions arise in the case every day.

Indeed, there are a number of strange circumstances. Indeed, on the afternoon of July 28, her Facebook page was suddenly deleted. Moreover, this happened around the time when the family’s lawyer Mikhail Ramishvili appealed to the Bureau of Expertise with a request to unlock the computer. The computer has been with the police since the day the girl’s body was found.

Relatives from the first day asked to crack the password, but the police refused, citing the fact that the protection was too complex.

However, the father of the deceased provided other information – according to him, the head of the Kvemo Kartli police called him and said that, judging by the contents of the computer, the girl had very serious problems, but did not specify their nature.

However, the policeman later denied this.

Bachaleishvili’s relatives are sure that the computer may contain valuable information, but experts say it takes several days to restore its contents.

Tamar Bachaleishvili worked for the software company ZAG and, according to LinkedIn, a developer for the Austrian company Spryflash.

However, according to management, the contract with her expired in February 2020. However, ZAG claims that Bachaleishvili worked elsewhere, but they cannot specify exactly where. The relatives of the deceased do not know about this either. According to media reports, Bachaleishvili had a solid amount of cash in Georgian standards – 75 thousand lari (about 25 thousand dollars).

Bachaleishvili’s mother suggests that her daughter’s death may be work-related. The father is convinced that she was tricked out of the house and killed.

He, too, suspects that death has something to do with work. According to him, she often returned from work irritated, sometimes even crying, and two days before disappearing she quit. The family does not believe she could have committed suicide.

Murder or suicide?

According to independent forensic medical expert Galina Kormushina, the body was found about 3-5 days after death. There are no traces of violence. The body was in the back seat of the car.

MIA version

The Ministry of Internal Affairs issued a statement a day after the discovery of Tamar Bachaleishvili’s body. In the statement, it was mentioned that the 23-year-old programmer consulted a psychologist, whose identity has already been established. Part of the public suggests that by this the Ministry of Internal Affairs hinted that the girl could be experiencing psychological problems, and perhaps she committed suicide.

Mamuka Chelidze, director of the Criminal Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, said that the day before the disappearance of July 17, Bachaleishvili bought medication at a pharmacy.

One theory proposes the girl committed suicide – an empty medicine box was found in the bag of the deceased.

An autopsy will soon release more results and findings.

At this stage, the investigation is being conducted under articles implying “illegal imprisonment” and “driving to suicide.”