According to Batumelebi, deaf children were sexually abused on video



Deaf children sexually abused

According to the Batumelebi publication, deaf children from age 7 to 18 years old were sexually abused on video, which was then shared in internal groups. Non-governmental organization “Disabled Women’s Alliance” appealed to the Prosecutor’s Office of Adjara and requested an investigation regarding the perverted act and sexual violence against the underage victims.

Head of “Women’s Alliance” Dea Eremashvili says that she was contacted by one of the defenders of the rights of women with disabilities, activist Tatia Datashvili, and was told about how videos depicting sexual violence against girls were being spread in internal chats.

“There are a lot of videos circulating, somewhere around 27 videos have come to us, which depict not only sexual violence, but also sexual acts with little girls. I recently watched one of the videos where a girl talks about gang rape”, Eremashvili says.

According to human rights defenders, the men abusing the girls are also deaf. Batumelebi also spoke to a 17-year-old teenager who wrote about violence against girls on Instagram. The teenager says that similar cases happened in Batumi, Tbilisi and Kutaisi.

“Here we are talking about girls ages 7-8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 18. As I was told, this happened in Batumi, as well as in Tbilisi and Kutaisi. These people are not strangers to these children. They give candies, invite them somewhere.

There are videos where similar dialogues take place between girls and men, and there are videos where girls are directly offered sex or asked to send nude shots and then spread these shots to pedophile groups.”

According to him, the girls who were victims of violence also knew about the video recording, although some of them did not realize what had happened due to their young age, and some remained silent due to fear.

According to informed persons, this has been going on for three years. According to human rights defenders, at least 12 men are involved in sexual violence against girls; three of them live in Batumi.

Batumelebi also contacted one of the women, whose son’s also became a victim of sexual violence in 2019. The family currently lives abroad; however, as the woman says, if the investigation is interested, she is ready to testify about the person who touched her 8-year-old son’s genitals.

“It was in September 2019, when my son and I were in a rented apartment in Batumi. We rented an apartment from this person and I knew him. As I understand, this man is contacting children online and offering them sex. They also told me that children cry when they see this man and are afraid of him. If the prosecutor’s office is interested, I will provide information,” says the parent.

On June 5 an application was submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office of Adjara regarding alleged sexual abuse of children. The Tbilisi Prosecutor’s Office summoned Mariam Devadze, the rights defender of women with disabilities, to the agency on June 7.