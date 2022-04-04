Darchiashvili appointed new Foreign Minister of Georgia - former FM Zalkaliani to serve as Ambassador to US



New Foreign Minister of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili

A new foreign minister has been appointed in Georgia – 41-year-old Ilia Darchiashvili. David Zalkaliani, who has held this post since 2018, will continue to serve as Ambassador to the United States.

Darchiashvili has been heading the administration of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili since 2021, prior to that he served as Georgia’s ambassador to Poland.

Today at the briefing Garibashvili thanked Zalkaliani for his work.

“He [Zalkaliani] was involved in almost all important decisions”, Garibashvili said, adding: “When our government appoints a person with such rich diplomatic experience to such a responsible position [ambassador to the United States], it is self-explanatory. Our task is to bring relations between the two countries to a new level”.

Zalkaliani headed the Foreign Ministry for four years. He also served as Deputy Prime Minister in the government of Irakli Garibashvili and former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

As for Ilia Darchiashvili, at various times he served as the first deputy minister of regional development and infrastructure of Georgia as well as the executive director and the first deputy director of the of the Municipal Development Fund. Prior to that, he held various positions in the private sector.