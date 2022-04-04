fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

Darchiashvili appointed new Foreign Minister of Georgia - former FM Zalkaliani to serve as Ambassador to US

messenger vk-black email copy print


New Foreign Minister of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili

A new foreign minister has been appointed in Georgia – 41-year-old Ilia Darchiashvili. David Zalkaliani, who has held this post since 2018, will continue to serve as Ambassador to the United States.

Darchiashvili has been heading the administration of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili since 2021, prior to that he served as Georgia’s ambassador to Poland.

Today at the briefing Garibashvili thanked Zalkaliani for his work.

“He [Zalkaliani] was involved in almost all important decisions”, Garibashvili said, adding: “When our government appoints a person with such rich diplomatic experience to such a responsible position [ambassador to the United States], it is self-explanatory. Our task is to bring relations between the two countries to a new level”.

Zalkaliani headed the Foreign Ministry for four years. He also served as Deputy Prime Minister in the government of Irakli Garibashvili and former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

New Foreign Minister of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili

As for Ilia Darchiashvili, at various times he served as the first deputy minister of regional development and infrastructure of Georgia as well as the executive director and the first deputy director of the of the Municipal Development Fund. Prior to that, he held various positions in the private sector.

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews