Covid-19 vaccination to become mandatory for teachers in Abkhazia

Vaccination of teachers to become mandatory in Abkhazia

Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania suggested firing workers in the field of education who refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19. According to him, the pace of vaccination is very low, and it is necessary to speed it up.

In Abkhazia, only 13,000 – or 5% of the population have been fully vaccinated with the only vaccine available – Sputnik-V.

“We are spending more and more money to buy vaccines. We are askingg to receive some. We are given a priority. Some subject to the Russian Federation do not receive it (vaccine). Here, we can organise the process [ of vaccination], let’s work together. Make it mandatory for all teachers… It is the right position to fire them if they refuse to [get vaccinated]”, President Bzhania during a meeting in Gagra region.

The President of Abkhazia also instructed the representatives of the sphere of education to compile graphs of vaccinations per schools, villages and teachers. President Bzhania said that he will personally oversee the process of vaccination among the teachers.

As per December 11, according to the official data, 36,000 cases of Covid-19 had been registered in Abkhazia since the beginning of the pandemic, 539 had died. Experts believe that the real Covid-19 mortality rate is at least 1.5 times higher than what the number presented by the authorities. This is because only the patients who died in the Abkhaz clinics make it to the official data.

