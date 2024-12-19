17 OSCE member states "strongly condemned the unjustified violence by the Georgian Dream"

17 OSCE countries condemned Georgia’s authorities

Seventeen OSCE member states issued a joint statement on the human rights situation in Georgia, calling on the Georgian government to release detainees and hold those responsible for the unlawful use of force accountable.

The statement was signed by Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Netherlands.

The statement reads:

Our countries have been committed to partnership with Georgia and the Georgian people for more than three decades. Between us we have worked with successive Georgian governments to support Georgia’s democratic institutions, develop Georgia’s economy and improve education for Georgian children.

While our ongoing commitment to Georgian sovereignty and territorial integrity remains unbroken, we strongly condemn Georgian Dream’s brutal and unjustified violence against Georgian citizens exercising their rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

We are dismayed that Georgian Dream continues to use repressive tactics, including arbitrary detention and physical violence, to silence its critics. In line with our shared OSCE commitments to strengthen civil society and respect the rights of peaceful assembly and freedom from arbitrary arrest, we call on Georgia to stop the use of repressive, excessively violent tactics by law enforcement agencies.

We also urge Georgia to immediately release protestors, members of the media, opposition figures, and others detained for peacefully exercising their rights and supporting Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations. Individuals responsible for the unlawful use of force must also be held accountable.

As fellow OSCE participating States, we will explore all mechanisms in the OSCE context going forward. We encourage Georgia to return to the path of EU integration that the vast majority of Georgians desire.

Our countries stand in solidarity with the Georgian people and their democratic and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. We continue our unwavering support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.