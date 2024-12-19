fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia - EU
Georgia - EU

17 OSCE member states "strongly condemned the unjustified violence by the Georgian Dream"

messenger vk-black email copy print

17 OSCE countries condemned Georgia’s authorities

Seventeen OSCE member states issued a joint statement on the human rights situation in Georgia, calling on the Georgian government to release detainees and hold those responsible for the unlawful use of force accountable.

The statement was signed by Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Netherlands.

The statement reads:

Our countries have been committed to partnership with Georgia and the Georgian people for more than three decades. Between us we have worked with successive Georgian governments to support Georgia’s democratic institutions, develop Georgia’s economy and improve education for Georgian children.

While our ongoing commitment to Georgian sovereignty and territorial integrity remains unbroken, we strongly condemn Georgian Dream’s brutal and unjustified violence against Georgian citizens exercising their rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

We are dismayed that Georgian Dream continues to use repressive tactics, including arbitrary detention and physical violence, to silence its critics. In line with our shared OSCE commitments to strengthen civil society and respect the rights of peaceful assembly and freedom from arbitrary arrest, we call on Georgia to stop the use of repressive, excessively violent tactics by law enforcement agencies.

We also urge Georgia to immediately release protestors, members of the media, opposition figures, and others detained for peacefully exercising their rights and supporting Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations. Individuals responsible for the unlawful use of force must also be held accountable.

As fellow OSCE participating States, we will explore all mechanisms in the OSCE context going forward. We encourage Georgia to return to the path of EU integration that the vast majority of Georgians desire.

Our countries stand in solidarity with the Georgian people and their democratic and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. We continue our unwavering support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

Most read

1

Opinion: Baku could become venue for Ukraine negotiations

2

Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live

3

Protests continue in Tbilisi as winemakers, doctors, IT specialists, and others march on the 16th day

4

What's next when Salome Zourabichvili formally stops being Georgia’s president?

5

What could push Baku to sign peace agreement with Armenia? 

6

Ilham Aliyev: "Armenia can't keep up with us in arms race"

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews