"The disproportionate force against demonstrators in Georgia is incompatible with human rights," - Secretary General of the Council of Europe

Council of Europe on Georgian “foreign agents” bill

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić, expressed concern about the “foreign agents” bill initiated by Georgia’s ruling party. She called on the “Georgian Dream” not to take steps that would hinder the activities of civil society and media in Georgia.

“I am deeply concerned about the developments in Georgia and the fact that the draft law on foreign influence passed the second reading in parliament, despite calls from Georgia’s international partners to withdraw it. Given serious concerns about its compatibility with European democratic standards and human rights standards, I urge representatives of Georgia’s legislative body to await the opinion of the Venice Commission and take into account its recommendations before making a final decision.”

“A safe environment for the functioning of civil society and media is essential for a dynamic and fully functional democracy. Transparency should not be used to stigmatize civil society organizations or limit their ability to act freely.

I also condemn the violence I have witnessed on the streets of Tbilisi in recent days. The use of disproportionate force against demonstrators is incompatible with human rights standards. Georgians, who have repeatedly demonstrated their deep commitment to democracy, should be able to peacefully exercise their freedom of assembly and expression.

I hope that Georgia and the Council of Europe will continue their constructive dialogue, as has been the case in recent years. We remain ready to assist Georgia in meeting international standards on the path to EU integration,” the statement concludes.