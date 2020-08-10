Coronavirus reaches Georgian highlands

Sixteen cases of COVID-19 have been reported In the town of Mestia in the high mountainous region of Svaneti, Georgia.

The coordinating council for the fight against coronavirus has made a decision to cut off travel between Mestia and the nearest settlements.

Daba Mestia, Ushguli and Landjeri are all under strict quarantine restrictions. In these villages, only banks, pharmacies, grocery stores and outside public service facilities remain open.

Entry to and exit from the Mestia municipality are monitored by the police.

All tourists in Svaneti are being transferred to quarantine. Everyone leaving the municipality is also required to undergo a mandatory quarantine.

Large-scale testing is scheduled to start today in Mestia. Five groups of epidemiologists have already arrived in Svaneti. The sixth group is expected to arrive tomorrow.