10 p.m. quarantine curfew in Georgia starting Nov. 9

A sharp increase in coronavirus infections in Georgia has led to the introduction of a new curfew between 10pm-5am starting Monday, November 9.

During this time, travel, either by car or on foot, will be prohibited in Tbilisi and six other cities of Georgia: Kutaisi, Batumi, Rustavi, Zugdidi, Gori and Poti.

The fine for violating this decree will be 2,000 lari [approximately $615].

On November 8, Georgia reported another record high—2,901 new cases—for new daily infections. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 57,753 people in Georgia have become infected, 475 of them have died, and 42,572 have recovered.

The restriction will not affect international transport routes and those who have special clearance due to their jobs: employees of strategic facilities, medical and pharmaceutical workers, media and delivery service employees.

Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia Maya Tskitishvili reported this information, stressing that restriction of movement is not a “curfew”.

• Georgian PM: protests will accelerate the peak of coronavirus in the country

• Prime Minister of Georgia tests positive for coronavirus

All daycare centres are temporarily closed in these cities.

Special measures will also be taken to reduce the number of passengers on public transport.

Maya Tskitishvili also said that the decision was made to only hospitalize patients in serious condition, as people with mild cases of coronavirus can weather it out at home.

The authorities hope that this will reduce the burden on already overcrowded hospitals.