Georgian opposition party hosted a rally for football fans who were not allowed to enter the stadium

The Georgian national football team defeated the Belarusian national team with a score of 1:0 in a match that took place in Tbilisi on October 8. Next, the team will face Macedonia in the playoffs final of the Europa League qualifying tournament.

Despite the decision of UEFA to allow spectators to attend matches up to 30% of the stadium capacity, due to the pandemic, the Georgian government refused to allow fans to enter the stadium.

However, as part of the election campaign of the political movement Girchi [Cone], a screen was installed at the entrance to the stadium to broadcast the match. Hundreds of fans watched the match from a screen and cheered the team with fireworks and shouts from the entrance to the Dynamo Arena stadium.

Girchi’s initiative caused a mixed reaction in the society. Along with support, users of social networks also criticized the organizers for holding a mass event despite a sharp increase in COVID cases, taking into consideration that social distance was not observed and most participants did not wear masks.

The organizers were reminded of the criticism of the Georgian Orthodox Church this spring, when, despite the pandemic, services did not stop and the Easter liturgy was held.

It is worth noting that at that time the number of infected people in Georgia was limited to just a few, and as of October 9, the number of cases is approaching 11,000.