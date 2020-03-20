Stores in Georgia close save pharmacies, groceries – army moves to barracks

The Prime Minister believes that at this stage there is no need to declare a state of emergency, though this may be done at any time

From March 19, all retail outlets will close in Georgia, except for grocery stores and pharmacies.

Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia explained that the government is doubling down on quarantine measures because the coronavirus is still spreading in Georgia. He says that people should expect the number of cases to increase.

“This is a necessary step to ensure the health of our citizens and slow the spread of the virus,” Gakharia said after the meeting of the National Security Council at which this decision was made.

The meeting was attended by the president and speaker of parliament.

PM Gakharia believes that at this stage, there is no need to declare a state of emergency, but it can be done at any time.

“As soon as the healthcare professionals tell us that this must be done in order to stop the spread of the virus, we will do so,” PM Gakharia said.

He once again urged the population to stay home and go out only in case of emergency, especially citizens over the age of 70.

He says that the state-owned company Georgian Post will provide retirees with all the services they need.

On March 19, the decision was also made to move the army to the barracks starting March 21 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Soldiers will be prohibited from leaving the military base during this period.

As of March 19, there are 40 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia. One patient has recovered.

1,344 people are in quarantine, and 216 are under doctor surveillance.