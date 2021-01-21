ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia

Georgian business associations propose plan to overcome economic crisis

13 business associations operating in Georgia have appealed to the government to overcome the economic crisis and proposed a six-point plan to do so.

The business associations expressed concern about the government’s decision to place the country in lockdown-lite until the end of January, and the issue of whether or not they will be removed on February 1 gives cause for further alarm, they say.

“The country is on the verge of life and death. Many industries have gone bankrupt, so the tax system and even the banking sector are in dire straits. Total unemployment reigns (except for government agencies),” the business associations say.

The authors of the statement argue that for the country to fulfill its financial obligations, the only guarantee is the revitalization of all sectors of business, which requires the immediate lifting of restrictions and the resumption of flights. In order to save the country’s economy, business associations propose the following plan to the Georgian government:

  • Immediate resumption of traffic, both urban and intercity (taking into account the minimization of concentration). The suspension of transport is one of the leading causes of rising unemployment today and discrimination against the lowest income groups
  • Restoration of international air traffic. Neighboring countries are named as an example that have been able to restore traffic and simultaneously cope with the epidemic
  • Allow the restaurant business to operate (according to certain guidelines). The closure of this business leads to the growth of completely uncontrolled ‘shady’ events and parties in the private sector
  • Reopen hotels in accordance with the requirements of domestic and foreign tourism
  • Restore the operation of shopping centers and non-food stores Moreover, there is already a successful result of such a regime in the New Year period and it did not lead to an increase in the number of cases.
  • Reopening of winter resorts – both hotels and cable cars

“We hope that the government realizes the seriousness of the situation in the country, understands our initiative and in the near future will allow the country to start working again in order to alleviate the already difficult situation,” the statement said.

