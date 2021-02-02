Poll: do Baku residents trust the coronavirus vaccine? Video
A poll on the streets of Baku showed that residents of the capital of Azerbaijan, for the most part, are not inclined to trust the coronavirus vaccine.
According to the country’s Ministry of Health, nu the end of last week, about 50,000 people had already been vaccinated with the first dose of the Chinese-made Coronavac vaccine.
What is the reason for citizens’ distrust of the vaccine? JAMnews tried to find out from Bakuvians themselves.