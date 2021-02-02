ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

Poll: do Baku residents trust the coronavirus vaccine? Video

messenger vk-black email copy print

A poll on the streets of Baku showed that residents of the capital of Azerbaijan, for the most part, are not inclined to trust the coronavirus vaccine.

According to the country’s Ministry of Health, nu the end of last week, about 50,000 people had already been vaccinated with the first dose of the Chinese-made Coronavac vaccine.

What is the reason for citizens’ distrust of the vaccine? JAMnews tried to find out from Bakuvians themselves.

Most read

1

Woman with knife attacks three-year-old boy in Tbilisi

2

The 10 best Georgian films from the past decade

3

Op-ed: How to really slim down

4

Creation of new transport corridors linking Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia begins

5

Georgia's migration policy – who gets to stay, who doesn't and why

6

Georgia v Russia in ECHR case continues

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews