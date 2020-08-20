Armenia, coronavirus. Significant drop in cases unlikely

Armenian Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan says the coronavirus situation has stabilised in the country, but “we can not count on a significant drop in cases”. Minister Torosyan explains his prediction as being based, first and foremost, on economic factors, specifically the increase in number of working businesses.

Moreover, since the peak of infections has passed, the authorities have decided to allow non-citizens into the country.

The number of citizens and foreign visitors returning to the country has medical workers on high alert – the minister predicts no less than 250 new cases a day for the foreseeable future.

In conjunction with this situation, the government has agreed to accept a grant of two million dollars from the Asian Development Bank to fight the coronavirus.

• Schools, universities open, TV anchors may work without masks. State of emergency restrictions loosened in Armenia

• Armenian schools to open September 15: epidemiologists, education experts warn of risks

Coronavirus assessment

Torosyan states that “As far as treatment goes, the situation is simple and sorted, with no problems”. There are enough hospital beds in the country for everyone who is infected, including those in intensive care.

At the same time, Arsen Torosyan warns the the downward trend in the spread of the infection has stopped. The situation is worst in Vanadzor, the third-largest city in the country.

Mass testing took place there, where 50 out of 200 tests in two textiles factories were positive.

The prime minister once again has requested that citizens be careful to follow all of the new rules, no matter that the number of cases has fallen. Otherwise, as Nikol Pashinyan says, the situation in the country might take a turn for the worse.

“Our policy has always been to guarantee that not even one citizen is left without medical care. We guarantee it. But we know that out of every 100 cases at least 2 or 3 will be lethal. As such, our citizens must take care to avoid infection”.

What will the Asian Development Bank grant do?

Armenia plans to use the grant to obtain medical supplies and instruments for microbiology laboratories, protective wear and reagents necessary for testing.

Torosyan has stated that this is not the first time that the Asian Development Bank has cooperated with Armenia in the fight against coronavirus. They had previously given the country portable x-ray and blood testing machines.