Schools, universities open, TV anchors may work without masks. State of emergency restrictions loosened in Armenia

The Armenian commandant’s office has published a new list of regulations and prohibitions in the country during the coronavirus.

The state of emergency remains in effect in the country, even though the number of infections registered per day has shrunk considerably.

The new rules concern schools, universities, museums, libraries, cafés, restaurants, and the work of TV anchors.

The state of emergency was instituted in Armenia on 16 March and has been extended multiple times. As of now, it will be in effect until 11 September.

What is permitted

According to the new rules, schools and universities will be open from 15 September. The school year for first-year bachelor students begins on 1 September, however.

In addition, Minister of Education Arayik Harutyunyan has called on students and pupils to voluntarily self-isolate for two weeks before the start of the school year, in order to minimise the risk of transmitting coronavirus.

Extracurricular sports, arts, and cultural clubs will not be allowed to resume activities.

However, libraries, museums, and cultural institutions will resume their work. Theatrical productions, concerts, and film showings will be allowed, but only outside.

Now up to eight people may sit together in cafés and restaurants, as opposed to the previous five. Live music is also permitted, but only outside.

One long-awaited permission has been granted. Television presenters and sign language translators no longer have to wear masks, with the caveat that they must be alone in the studio at the time of recording.

The coronavirus situation in the country

Armenia passed the peak of infections on 6 June, after which the daily infection rate has begun to drop.

As such, the authorities have allowed foreigners into the country since 12 August, and also permit meetings outside and on the street, so long as the counter-epidemic measures are followed. Social distancing is being discussed, and the strict rule of mask use remains in effect.

145 new cases were recorded on 18 August, bringing the total to 41,846. 34,982 patients have recovered, while 832 have passed away.