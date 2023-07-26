fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

"Georgia is self-isolating." Commentary by former US State Department official

messenger vk-black email copy print

Commentary by Daniel Fried

US diplomat, former senior US State Department official and senior fellow at the Atlantic Council [an American think tank] Daniel Fried said in an interview with Voice of America that Georgia is self-isolating and the government is well aware of the country’s problem on its way to the European Union.

“I have said many times that Georgia has every right to pursue a cautious policy towards Moscow. I never said that Georgia should become a supplier of weapons to Ukraine. I understand Georgia’s vulnerability, but the problem is whether the Georgian government is trying to do what, for example, Moldova is doing – to reduce its vulnerability, its dependence on Russia while it wages an aggressive war. Georgia seems to be doing exactly the opposite – strengthening ties with Russia. But Moldova does not.

I don’t understand how Georgia is acting. It is actually making itself more vulnerable to Russian pressure by isolating herself from longtime friends. America does not criticize Georgia for being cautious in dealing with Russia, or for being or not a member of the CIS. The problem is that the Georgian government got to this point where it is now, as a result of its own actions of an authoritarian nature and the use of issues that cause controversy in society in order to promote its authoritarian agenda and side with Moscow in important social or political moments.

Explanations from the Georgian government will not help. It knows perfectly well what its problem is on the way to the EU. These are its own actions. Yes, the geographical position of Moldova favors it more than Georgia. But the Georgian government certainly has a choice, room to maneuver, and it is making relatively poor choices. I hope it makes the best decision.

Commentary by Daniel Fried

Most read

1

"Ethnic cleansing in NK is no longer a theoretical possibility" - Pashinyan

2

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, 17-21 July, 2023

3

Ilham Aliyev: "International law works selectively"

4

Russians Register an Average of 1,300 Companies per Month in Georgia - Transparency International

5

“It is useless to discuss illusory solutions” – Armenian analyst on the situation in NK

6

“Azerbaijan is creating a ghetto in NK” and other statements from Pashinyan interview

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews