Combination of two vaccines to be tested in Azerbaijan

Volunteers in Azerbaijan have been invited to take part in a vaccine trial – a combination of two well-known vaccines against the coronavirus.

The risks of the research participants will be covered.

Test participants will be administered a vaccine – a combination of already known vaccines: the Russian Sputnik V and AstraZeneca.

Research in Azerbaijan will be carried out within the framework of a memorandum of cooperation signed in December 2020 between the Azerbaijani company R-Pharm, AstraZeneca, the Gamelaya Russian Research Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Volunteers over 18 years of age can take part in the tests. Before the tests begin, all potential test participants will undergo testing. Patients can refuse to participate in the program at any stages. It is noted that all risks associated with the tests will be insured.

The announcement was published today, but despite all attempts by a JAMnews journalist to contact the organizers of the study, no one answered. It is not clear what the risks are in question, and how they will be insured.

How is vaccination being carried out in Azerbaijan?

Currently, Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine is used for vaccination in Azerbaijan. All citizens over 40 years old can register online and get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

So far, about 600,000 people have received the first dose of the vaccine throughout the country, of which about 360,000 have also received the second dose.

Two more types of vaccine

On April 4, 84,000 doses of the Vaxzevria vaccine (the new name of the AstraZeneca vaccine) were delivered to Azerbaijan from South Korea through the COVAX platform for use in the vaccination process.

84 thousand doses of Vaxzevria vaccine delivered to Azerbaijan

By the end of May, it is planned to import into the country 432,000 doses of the Vaxzevria vaccine.

At the same time, 218,790 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be delivered to Azerbaijan within the next eight weeks.

It has not yet been announced in what order these vaccines will be used in parallel with the already used Chinese vaccine.

The level of infection is growing

Despite the ongoing vaccination process, Azerbaijan is experiencing the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and the daily infection rate exceeds 2,000 cases.

For this reason, secondary schools are closed for quarantine in Baku and some other large cities of the country. At the same time, kindergartens continue their work.