ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Mikheil Saakashvili
Mikheil Saakashvili

Column of cars is underway to Tbilisi to join rally in support of imprisoned ex-President Saakashvili

messenger vk-black email copy print

Supporters of Mikhaïl Saakashvili protest in Tbilisi

A column of dozens of cars is moving from Western Georgia to Tbilisi, where a rally in support of ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili is has begun at 18:00 on October 14, 2021.

He was arrested on October 10 upon arriving in Tbilisi after eight years of absence and went on a hunger strike in prison. A large group of activists from the ruling Georgian Dream party tried to block the convoy near the town of Abash.

They threw brooms at cars, which for many in Georgia is a negative symbol of the period of Mikhail Saakashvili’s presidency. In 2012, the change of power took place after the scandal erupted over the publication of video footage of sexual violence in prisons using brooms.

Ani Tsitlidze, a representative of the opposition United National Movement (created by Mikhail Saakashvili), said that the attackers included members of the Sakrebulo (local government) Tazo Patsatsia, Edita Kodua, Zaza Prokopenko and Mamuka Toloraya.

The police soon cleared the road, and the convoy continued to move to the capital.

Supporters of Mikhaïl Saakashvili protest in Tbilisi

Khatia Dekanoidze, the majoritarian candidate of the National Movement in Kutaisi, also accuses the government of pressure and use of administrative resources for its own purposes.

Dekanoidze claims that in Kutaisi, brooms were forcibly handed out to municipal employees and who were demanded to go out onto the highway.

Supporters of Mikhaïl Saakashvili protest in Tbilisi

The main demand of the rally announced at 6 pm on October 14 at Freedom Square in Tbilisi is the release of Mikhail Saakashvili from prison.

For 15 days, the ex-president continues his hunger strike, claiming that his arrest was illegal and politically motivated. His personal doctor sounded the alarm and said that his condition was getting worse.

Several criminal cases have been launched against the third president of Georgia, who has already been convicted in one case and sentenced to six years in prison.

In the status of a wanted person, he was transferred to a prison in the city of Rustavi immediately after his arrest. On the same evening, he went on a hunger strike.

Most read

1

Five people detained for murder of a British citizen in Georgia

2

Armenia-Iran-Azerbaijan: "war" of transport corridors. Commentary from Yerevan

3

Op-ed: Why Saakashvili came and will there be a Georgian Maidan

4

Georgian ex-president Saakashvili’s health worsens 10 days into hunger strike in prison

5

A scandal around 10-year-old girl in Azerbaijan

6

Azerbaijan calls on citizens to get a shot of Covid-19 vaccine booster

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews