ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

Church fight in Georgia: 10 people injured

messenger vk-black email copy print

More than ten people, including four journalists, were injured as a result of a fight between priests and parishioners in the town of Martvili, Samegrelo region of western Georgia.

The clashes took place on the balcony of the second floor of the Chkondidi diocese building; the wooden railings could not withstand the crowd and collapsed.

Two parishioners were hospitalized with multiple bone fractures.

Local journalists later reported that the priests attacked the assembled parishioners.

The conflict was caused by the appointment of the Metropolitan of Chkondid and Martvili, Vladyka Stephen. Some of the local clergy and parishioners expressed their dissatisfaction with Vladyka Stephen’s appointment, as they preferred the former Metropolitan Peter, who was dismissed from his position after a conflict with Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II.

Several priests refused to pray with the new Metropolitan. In response, Vladyka Stephen forbade them from holding services.

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews