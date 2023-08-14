Chairman of the Georgian Parliament on the war in Abkhazia: "With peace, love and forgiveness, we can heal the wounds of our homeland"



Chairman of the Georgian Parliament on the War in Abkhazia

The Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, writes on social media that the Georgian government continues to develop in order to build a united and strong Georgia together with Abkhazian and Ossetian brothers and sisters. The statement is dedicated to the 31st anniversary of the beginning of the war in Abkhazia.

“Over the course of 31 years, the Georgian state has been cut off from its ancestral lands. Georgia continues to fight for its uniqueness, freedom, and progress. We continue to develop to soon achieve the cherished goal of building a united and strong Georgia together with Abkhazian and Ossetian brothers and sisters.”

According to him, their duty is to turn the tragic page so that future generations, when mentioning Abkhazia, experience not pain but the joy of victory and restoration.

“The tragedy that happened 31 years ago is a personal tragedy for thousands of people, the greatest challenge for the country, and the heaviest reality our homeland faces, one that we will never accept.

Our goal is clear – to take the path leading to the hearts of our brothers. With peace, love, and forgiveness, we can heal the wounds of our homeland, walk together, and build together, continuing to enjoy dignified coexistence. This is our main national task today.

I am convinced that this day will come, and August 14th will become a page in Georgian history from which we have drawn the right lessons. Our duty is to erase this tragic page so that future generations, remembering Abkhazia, have the joy of victory and restoration instead of pain.”

Today, on August 14th, 31 years have passed since the beginning of the armed conflict in Abkhazia, which escalated into a war lasting for 13 months. During this time, according to various sources, over 13,000 people lost their lives. Around 300,000 were displaced, the majority of whom are ethnic Georgians and who still cannot return to their homes.