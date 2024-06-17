Ceasefire violated on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense continues to report that Armenian armed forces are violating the ceasefire in the direction of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies these claims.

Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan explained the situation by stating that either there are cases of ceasefire violations or these reports are being made to escalate tensions.

Azerbaijan is not interested in violating the ceasefire, says Elkhan Shahinoglu, head of the Atlas Research Center:

“We need peace, especially in the direction of Nakhchivan. Why would we violate the ceasefire? We have achieved our main goal; our territorial integrity and sovereignty over Karabakh are ensured.

Pashinyan has admitted several times that a ‘fifth column’ operates within the Armenian army, and there are provocations.

Various terrorist groups, such as ‘Yerkrapah,’ are involved in the armed forces. In February this year, Azerbaijani positions were shelled by members of ‘Yerkrapah.’ Pashinyan has also acknowledged this.

Nikol Pashinyan has a proposal: ‘I think it would be a good idea to create a bilateral mechanism to investigate ceasefire violations on the border, to understand the real situation, and to present the information to the international community. I am ready to make such a proposal.’

Here is why accepting Pashinyan’s proposal is impossible under the current conditions:

Firstly, forming a joint commission requires signing a peace or framework agreement between the two countries.

Secondly, as Pashinyan himself acknowledged, there are subversive forces within his army. The Armenian armed forces include various terrorist groups.

Let’s revisit the provocation that occurred in February. A terrorist sniper from ‘Yerkrapah’ in the Armenian armed forces wounded an Azerbaijani soldier. According to Pashinyan’s logic, such incidents should be investigated by a “joint commission.” However, while this “joint commission” investigates, the terrorist would already be back in Yerevan and remain unpunished.

In this case, Azerbaijan acted promptly, neutralizing the terrorist and destroying the post from which the fire was coming. This response was appropriate given the circumstances.

To address the situation with the shelling of Nakhchivan, instead of creating a “joint commission,” Pashinyan should demand a report from his defense minister on what is happening in that direction. If ceasefire violations do not stop, the post from which the shooting originates will be destroyed with a targeted strike, as was done in February”.