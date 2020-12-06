ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Video of the week
Video of the week

Unachievable compromise, death-toll and power outages - Week in the Caucasus

messenger vk-black email copy print

A review of what happened in the South Caucasus in the week November 30-December 5, 2020

Most read

1

Armenia 10th in world in cases per million population. Georgia – 17th, Azerbaijan – 78th

2

Armenian veteran diplomat: "Why Armenia lost the war for Karabakh"

3

Azerbaijani army enters Lachin: who's where in Karabakh - an overview

4

Armenian PM releases flurry of FB notes on Karabakh, recounts interactions with ex presidents

5

Russian peacekeepers, Armenian civilians and the Azerbaijani army: who's got control of Lachin?

6

The risks of Abkhazia’s revitalized relations with Russia

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews