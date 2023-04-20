Car export statistics in Georgia

In January-March 2023, 22,400 cars worth $412 million were exported from Georgia to foreign countries, 333% more than a year ago.

Most of the cars re-exported from Georgia are used. The average price of one re-exported car was $18,000.

Azerbaijan ranks first in re-export, where 7,300 cars worth $99.7 million were exported. Armenia is in second place with re-exports of $87.3 million, and Kazakhstan is in third with re-exports of $87.2 million.

According to statistics, the most expensive cars (average price of 84,000 dollars) are sent to the United Arab Emirates. The cheapest cars (average price $10,000) are in Tajikistan and Azerbaijan (average price $13,600).

Car export statistics by country: 1. Azerbaijan – $99.68 million, 7,348 cars, the average price of one is $13.6 thousand;

2. Armenia – $87.29 million, 4,845 cars, the average price of one is $18.0 thousand;

3. Kazakhstan – $87.17 million, 4,757 cars, the average price of one is $18.3 thousand;

4. Kyrgyzstan – $87.12 million, 2,398 cars, the average price of one is $36.3 thousand;

5. Russia – $21.61 million, 1544 cars, the average price of one is $14.0 thousand;

6. Tajikistan – $8.12 million, 815 cars, average price of one – $10.0 thousand;

7. Belgium – $5.71 million, 119 cars, average price of one $48.0 thousand;

8. United Arab Emirates – $5.16 million, 61 cars, average price of one – $84.5 thousand;

9. Ukraine – $3.32 million, 189 cars, the average price of one is $17.5 thousand;

10. China – $1.46 million, 33 cars, the average price of one is $44.3 thousand.

The export of cars occupies a significant share in the total export volume from Georgia. In January-October 2022, the re-export of passenger cars ranked second with $661.3 million (14.5% of total exports). The first place was occupied by copper ores and concentrates, and the third place by ferroalloys.

