Explosion partially destroys Yerevan building – 21 people rescued from rubble

A residential building in Yerevan partially collapsed at 7:18 am allegedly due to a gas leak. A 56-year-old man is still under the rubble of the collapsed building.

The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia said that he was a resident of the second floor, where, presumably, the explosion took place. Rescuers will be able to reach it only after some materials are lifted away with the help of a crane. Two more victims are in the hospital, the condition of one of them both is extremely serious. 21 people were retrieved from the rubble with the help of rescuers.

Why did the building collapse?

The details as to the cause of the explosion are not yet clear.

Minister of Emergency Situations Felix Tsolakyan says an investigation is underway.

The rest of the building’s structure does not seem to be in danger of further collapse.

The victims

Three people were injured. One of them is still being rescued from the rubble of the building.

“He was probably asleep at the time of the explosion, and the phone was thrown far to the side,” says the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Felix Tsolakyan.

Two victims were transported to the hospital. The condition of a 71-year-old woman is assessed by doctors as moderate. She was found to have fractures of the collarbone and the bridge of the nose.

A 50-year-old man is in intensive care in critical condition. He received burns to his limbs and has been connected to a ventilator.