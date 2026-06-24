"Boost for Abkhaz-Russian relations": Abkhaz reaction to Russia's new ambassador

Former Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov is set to become Russia’s ambassador to Abkhazia. Gladkov is widely regarded as a protégé of Sergei Kiriyenko, the First Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration, who oversees Moscow’s policy towards Abkhazia.

In his blog, Abkhaz journalist Inal Khashig reflects on what may lie behind the Kremlin’s latest кадровое решение and what the appointment could mean for relations between Russia and Abkhazia.

In his blog, Abkhaz journalist Inal Khashig examines the motives behind the Kremlin’s latest appointment and what it could signal for Russia-Abkhazia relations.

Inal Khashig: “The fact that Gladkov would become the new ambassador did not come as a surprise. People in Sukhum had known about the planned appointment since late April.

Moscow almost certainly discussed the nomination with the Abkhaz authorities in advance and only then began the formal process of appointing Gladkov to the diplomatic post.

What does the arrival of the new ambassador mean?

Judging by reports in various media outlets, Gladkov enjoys the backing of people close to Sergei Kiriyenko, the Kremlin official responsible for domestic political affairs, whose portfolio also includes Abkhazia. This suggests that Russia’s policy towards Abkhazia will become more coordinated, including through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vyacheslav Gladkov

The need to replace the ambassador had become quite obvious. It was during Mikhail Shurgalin’s tenure that Russian-Abkhaz relations experienced their deepest crisis, culminating in the early resignation of President Aslan Bzhania in November 2024.

At the time, the Abkhaz opposition fell out of favour with Moscow and came to be portrayed as an ‘anti-Russian force’, despite the fact that this was not the case in reality.

It is difficult to assess Shurgalin’s role in shaping that narrative. However, since his appointment as ambassador in 2022, he had conspicuously avoided any contact with the Abkhaz opposition.”

“Given the Kremlin’s current efforts to stabilise the situation in Abkhazia and smooth over existing frictions in Russian-Abkhaz relations, replacing the ambassador appears to be a logical step.

“I am convinced that one of the main tasks assigned to the new ambassador, Vyacheslav Gladkov, will be to restore normal communication across the entire political spectrum in Abkhazia.”

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Russia’s new ambassador to Abkhazia