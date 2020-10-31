Georgia: ruling party leader Ivanishvili addresses public  before elections

One day before the parliamentary elections in Georgia, Bidzina Ivanishvili, the former prime minister and current leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party, made a video message to his supporters.

Below, the main messages of his speech:

I respect the choice of all citizens of Georgia and I do not see anything tragic in the fact that some of them do not support the Georgian Dream.



The tragedy is that, despite political diversity, Georgian politics cannot provide voters with a healthy alternative to the Georgian Dream.



Tomorrow each of us must go to the polls and not stay at home for any reason. This is our duty to the country, its future, to each other and, no matter how strange it may sound, to those who make a choice in favor of another party.



I, on behalf of the [ruling party] Georgian Dream, guarantee that the choice that each of us must make will be free and the will of the people will be fully reflected in the results of the choice – the Georgian state will not allow even the slightest distortion of the people’s choice.

Parliamentary elections are being held in Georgia on October 31 – the country will elect a parliament of the tenth convocation.

Georgia is a parliamentary republic, so whoever wins the elections will govern the country for the next four years