Belarus: opposition leader Tikhanovskaya presents ultimatum to President Lukashenko

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the former presidential candidate in Belarus who was declared the winner of the presidential election by the Belarusian opposition, has presented an ultimatum to President Alexander Lukashenko, giving him a deadline of October 25 to step down from power.

Tikhanovskaya addressed the citizens of the country and Alexander Lukashenko, who still does not admit to defeat.

She called her appeal an ultimatum. It boils down to three requirements:

– The stepping-down of Alexander Lukashenko from power

– Release of all political prisoners

– Complete cessation of police violence

If these requirements are not met by October 25, the leader of the Belarusian opposition calls on the citizens of the country to:

– Declare a universal strike

– Not use the services of state banks

– Stop buying goods in state stores

– Block roads



Svetlana Tikhanovskaya REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Tikhanovskaya stressed that the protest in Belarus remains “peaceful and non-violent”, but that the patience of the public is coming to an end.

The presidential elections in Belarus were held on August 19, and Alexander Lukashenko was declared the winner. According to official data, he received around 80% of the votes. However, the Belarusian opposition says the elections were rigged. Since the elections in the summer, mass protests continue in Belarus, with the Lukashenko regime using force against them.

As a result, several people have been killed and hundreds arrested.