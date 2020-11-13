ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Protests in Belarus

Belarus protests yet another death of a young man beaten by the police

messenger vk-black email copy print

A spontaneous rally in memory of Roman Bondarenko, who died from injuries received at the police station, has been going on since last night in Minsk. This is the fifth death of a protester in Belarus. Demonstrations have continued for more than two months, with protesters demanding the resignation of President Lukashenko. The authorities are tightening their crackdown on protesters.

31-year-old artist Roman Bondarenko died yesterday in the intensive care unit of the Minsk emergency hospital.

Euroradio reports that Roman Bandarenka was detained on the night of November 11. He went out into his yard when unknown persons wearing masks arrived there and began to cut off white and red ribbons – a symbol of the protest.

Portrait of Roman Bondarenko by Anna Redko.

One of the newcomers attacked the young man and knocked him to the ground. Then he was thrown into a minibus and taken to the police station. From there, the victim was transferred to the hospital in a coma. Roman underwent trepanation of the skull, but doctors could not save his life.

Minsk police later announced that it was ‘concerned citizens’ who had come to the courtyard on the Square of Changes.

Thousands of Belarusians came to the Square of Changes to honour the memory of Roman Bondarenko.

This is not the first death amidst protests in Belarus – until now, at least four other people have died as a result of violence from the authorities.

Protests in Belarus have been going on since August 19, when Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the country for 26 years, announced his victory in the presidential elections.

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews