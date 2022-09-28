The story of an Azerbaijani architect, mountain climbing enthusiast

Rashad Mirzayev – architect, photographer, hiker

“In my opinion everyone is unique, so you shouldn’t compare yourself to anyone; it’s enough to be yourself.”

Rashad Mirzoev – architect, photographer, hiker. The 26 year old has many hobbies; photography, videography, traveling, making different types of coffee. But the most important hobby for him is hiking. He has been doing this in Azerbaijan, where it isn’t a popular thing, for several years.

Base of Gyzylgaya mountain

Profession chosen in childhood – architecture

Though he devotes time to all of his hobbies, architecture is paramount for him:

“Since childhood I felt that the profession of architect is most to my liking. Since kindergarten, I have been building cities and houses for myself. In school I studied computer programs for architects, and my interest in this area became even greater. I had already decided for myself what I want to be.”

Rashad Mirzayev with friends in kindergarten at a drawing lesson

Currently, Rashad is engaged in architecture and design:

“After receiving a degree, I worked as an architect, designer, and photographer in various companies. Now I am a dynamic graphics specialist in awell-known supermarket chain.

“I’m lucky with my family”

Rashad believes that a good family is key to a successful future and he was lucky in this. He says that his family that follows his every step, supports him in difficult times, is always next to him:

“Our family consists of four people. My sister is younger than me. Mom every time she blesses me, she says: be on top. My family is always proud of me, and I of them.”

Mirzoev family

Family profession – photography

Rashad was born into a family of photographers:

“My grandfather, grandmother, father, paternal uncles and aunts are photographers. Even my first step was captured by my father, when I stepped towards him.

“Interest in this profession is probably genetic. As a child, I spent a lot of time in the studio next to my father and from an early age I knew the intricacies of this work. And now I try to do photography at a professional level as much as other things allow.”

Rashad distributes his photographs across the internet. His photos are also exhibited at the YARAT contemporary art studio in Baku, and in the House of Culture in Mingachevir.

Exhibition of Rashad Mirzoev in YARAT

Interest in hiking gotten from father

According to Rashad, his interest in hiking also came from his father:

“Father is a seasoned hiker. Both he and my mother taught us to travel, to live in harmony with nature. As a child I sometimes went to the mountains to hunt, fished in the Kura, in the reservoir in Mingachevir. We set up tents with my father in various places, engaged in outdoor activities.”

For him, this is not just a sport, but a source of motivation.

“My job is such that I lead a sedentary lifestyle, and I need to be more active. I think I get less tired when I walk in the mountains than at work. At work I get tired mentally, and in the mountains – physically.

Turkey, the coast of the Marmara Sea

“We sign a waiver before the ascent”

During his amateur mountaineering career, Rashad has climbed Heydar Aliyev, Ataturk, Kapaz and others. The highest peak that he managed to climb is the East Bazarduzu peak (later renamed to Zyafar), located at 4301 meters above sea level. This peak is located to the east of Bazarduzu peak, the highest in Azerbaijan.

Rashad says that every journey has its memorable and dangerous moments. For him, the most interesting thing is that at these moments he is in harmony with nature, feels himself a part of it.

“Before some ascents, when we enter the territory of the reserve, employees make us sign a waiver.

After a certain height, it is difficult to breathe due to a lack of oxygen, blood pressure fluctuates, and your health can change instantly. For me, everything is normal, I’m used to it. ”

Ataturk Peak

“Hiking is an expensive hobby”

Hiking is a costly pursuit. Rashad says that he has a lot of expenses, but they are worth the experience:

“We bring everything we need on long trips. Naturally, it is impossible to predict and have everything. Depending on the distance and conditions, costs change. But it’s worth it.”

Rashad advises anyone considering hiking to start with morning exercises, and adds that conquering peaks can be a source of intrinsic motivation for everyone:

“Even if you are very tired, you cannot put off those things that you have to do in the mountains. You have to do it no matter what. After conquering the peak, there’s nothing in life you feel that you can’t handle.”

Zyafar peak

