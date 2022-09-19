"Active rest" at Sairme

Active recreation in Sairme

There are many different ways to make your vacation or weekend interesting. Some prefer to sunbathe by a pool, some to wander the streets of old cities, and others head to the mountains with a backpack. Whatever type of recreation you choose, the main thing is that it suits you and you like it.

But if the goal is to restore strength as quickly as possible, then “active rest” is what you need. In outdoor activities, the body must do more work than normal, and serotonin is released in the body – the hormone of happiness, which brings an unconscious feeling of joy.

For many, a vacation is unthinkable without various not-so-restful activities. Tourist facilities are investing more and more in the development of active and extreme recreation. Georgia has great potential here thanks to its many natural areas, so all types of active tourism are being developed in the countryside – mountaineering, rock climbing, trekking on foot or by bike, zip-lining, rafting, and so on.

One of the country’s leading resorts, Sairme, which is famous for its healing and thermal waters, considers the development of active recreation one of its priorities.

Here we will tell you what Sairme offers to outdoor enthusiasts:

Zipline

The longest zipline in the South Caucasus was constructed in Sairme, which runs at an altitude of 120 meters above the resort. The descent from here is a great adventure – along the way you will encounter unforgettable landscapes.

Shooting range

Easily one of the most popular activites at the resort. Target shooting with a Beretta hunting rifle is so exciting that some go there just for the sake of it. You can shoot from five different positions.

Rope city

The rope city at Sairme is a two-storey structure. There are often competitions between different groups. This activity will appeal to those who come to relax with a lot of friends, a large family or company. Ideal for corporate competitions.

Places to walk – on foot, by bike or even on horseback

Along with modern infrastructure, Sairme is a resort surrounded by mixed forests stretching over many hectares – spruce, hornbeam, beech, linden, chestnut, and elm. The height of hundred-year-old trees here exceeds 50 meters. In Sairme you can discover many unknown, inaccessible and mystical places. It is ideal for getting closer to nature. Bicycles and scooters can be rented at the hotel.

If you are in a more romantic mood, you can go horseback riding. For this, two thoroughbred horses are kept in Sairme.

Off-road touring

This is a new activity at Sairme. In the off-road tour, participants will ride on buggies (quad bikes) on two routes: the first route is one hour long with various obstacles; the second is a two-hour tour of the Alpine zone.

