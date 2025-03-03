Baltic states impose sanctions on Georgian Dream members. Who is on list?

Baltic states sanctions’ against Georgian Dream

Lithuania has imposed sanctions on 74 members of “Georgian Dream,” Latvia on 16, and Estonia on 55 Georgian citizens, including high-ranking officials. The sanctions involve travel restrictions, barring those affected from entering the Baltic states.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys wrote on X:

“Lithuania has added 74 Georgian officials to its travel ban list over severe human rights violations and repression in Georgia. We stand with the people of Georgia in their pursuit of democracy and a European future.”

Lithuania has added 74 Georgian officials to its travel ban list over severe human rights violations and repression in #Georgia.



We stand with the people of #Georgia in their pursuit of democracy and a European future. — Kęstutis Budrys (@BudrysKestutis) March 3, 2025

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže stated:

“I have added 16 Georgian citizens to Latvia’s persona non grata list, banning them form entry to Latvia for unlimited time.”

⛔️ I have added 16 Georgian citizens to Latvia’s persona non grata list, banning them from entry into 🇱🇻 for unlimited time. This decision was made in accordance with Section 61(2) of the Immigration Law. — Baiba Braže (@Braze_Baiba) March 3, 2025

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna wrote:

“I signed an order whereby Estonia imposes a ban on entry for 55 Georgian prosecutors, judges, police officials, MPs and others. Estonia consistently shows Georgian people that we support their efforts to once again achieve a democratic Georgia”

I signed an order whereby Estonia imposes a ban on entry for 55 Georgian 🇬🇪 prosecutors, judges, police officials, MPs, & others.



🇪🇪 consistently shows 🇬🇪people that we support their efforts to once again achieve a democratic Georgia.



Full statement▶️https://t.co/aFnOhvFmih — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) March 3, 2025

Entry to Baltic States is banned for following individuals:

Judges: Irakli Khuskivadze, Tamar Mchedlishvili, Lela Maridashvili, Levan Kolbaya, David Mgeliashvili, Nana Shamatava, Teona Epitashvili, Arsen Kalatozishvili, Lela Kalichenko, David Kurtanidze, Irma Togonidze, Guliko Kezhateji, Giorgi Gelashvili, Natia Gudadze, Nato Khujadze, Zviad Sharadze, Irakli Dgeburadze, Eka Barbakadze.

Prosecutors: Vazha Todua, Shmagi Gobejishvili, Zviad Gubeladze, Ana Metreveli, Giorgi Mukbaniani, Roin Khintibidze, Tamar Jakobidze, Vladimir Turmanidze, Nugzar Chitadze, Nino Nameshvili, Malkhaz Okropirashvili, Vera Dolidze.

Police Officers: Giorgi Charekashvili, Tornike Menabde, Sulkhan Kiknadze, Revaz Tsurtsumia, Zviad Margvelani, Zurab Charibashvili, David Maruashvili, Otar Gelashvili, Nodari Zenaishvili, Bardia Peradze.

Heads of Adjara Regional Police: Grigol Beselia, David Atabegashvili.

Head of Batumi Regional Police: Gocha Vanadze.

Members of the Georgian Parliament: Lasha Talakhadze, Irakli Zarkua, Viktor Sanikidze, Gela Samkharauli, Beka Odisharia.

Individuals linked to the far-right movement Alt-Info: Konstantine Morgoshia, Zurab Makharadze.

Baltic states sanctions’ against Georgian Dream