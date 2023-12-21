Interior Ministry denies Georgia rejected Germany's proposed "Balkan model" of employment

Balkan model of employment

The Georgian Interior Ministry denies information circulated by the German Public Broadcaster that during negotiations with Germany, Georgia refused the so-called “Balkan model”, which means simplified procedures for legal employment in Germany.

What happened



On December 19, after the visit of German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser to Georgia and the signing of an agreement on migration and mobility between Georgia and Germany, German Public Television reported that the special representative of the German Federal Government on migration agreements Joachim Stamp offered the Georgian government to hire Georgian staff according to the model of the western Balkans, but “this was of no interest to the Georgian government at all”.

It was also reported that at this stage Germany has two objectives with regard to Georgian irregular migrants:

“Fewer Georgian citizens should apply for asylum in Germany because they usually don’t get asylum and these procedures further burden the already busy German bureaucracy. Instead, [it is better that] Georgian citizens immigrate to the regular labor market because there is a shortage of qualified personnel in Germany.”

According to the German Public Broadcaster, Georgia is already experiencing a “brain drain” because “many educated young people have already left the country and the remaining staff is needed by Georgia itself.”

The German media say that the reason for the outflow of personnel from the country in some cases is the lack of career prospects, and in others, partial occupation of Georgia by Russia.

Joachim Stump says that taking into account the interests of the two countries, “an agreement was made on those Georgian citizens who have already left their homeland and are currently resettling on the territory of the European Union.” According to him, these personnel will be invited to the German labor market, “especially in the field of logistics, transportation and care.”

Statement by the Ministry of Interior of Georgia



The Georgian Interior Ministry explains that the agreement on migration and mobility signed between Georgia and Germany on December 19, 2023 “is aimed at strengthening cooperation between Georgia and the Federal Republic of Germany in the field of labor migration and education, and educational and internship programs for Georgian students and researchers will be implemented with greater intensity”.

In addition to the above, the agreement provides for the strengthening of existing mechanisms for combating illegal migration.

“The agreement represents a basis for cooperation between the two countries with the aim of additional establishment of expert groups that will develop further plans and strategies for cooperation in the above-mentioned three areas. Within the framework of the mentioned working group, the Georgian side will advocate all initiatives related to labor migration of Georgian citizens that meet their [citizens’] interests.”

The Interior Ministry emphasizes that based on the agreement, the scope of legal employment of Georgian citizens in the German labor market will be expanded. Also, in addition to seasonal jobs, more employment opportunities will appear in other areas such as logistics, transportation and services.

“One of the main goals of this agreement is to strengthen circular migration and legal labor migration from Georgia to the Federal Republic of Germany, taking into account mutual interests.

Unfortunately, incorrect information is spread in various media as if the Georgian side has abandoned the so-called ‘Balkan model’. This is not true,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs states.